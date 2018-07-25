这5个国家每年都聚一次，为啥？

中国日报
如何简短地描述
漂洋过海来相聚的感人精神？
从2011年开始
包括巴西、俄罗斯、印度、中国和南非
在内的金砖五国
每年都会举行一次领导人会晤
明天
第十次金砖领导人会晤
将在南非
约翰内斯堡举行
是什么
让这来自四大洲的5个国家
无论山海相隔
都要齐聚一堂
谋发展促合作呢？
习近平主席是这么说的
“实现共同发展的宏伟目标”
▲向上滑动
中国有句古话，志合者，不以山海为远。
As an old Chinese saying goes, "Nothing can separate people with common goals and ideals, not even mountains and seas”.
——习近平在金砖国家领导
人第五次会晤时的主旨讲话
我们来自世界四大洲的５个国家，为了构筑伙伴关系、实现共同发展的宏伟目标走到了一起，为了推动国际关系民主化、推进人类和平与发展的崇高事业走到了一起。求和平、谋发展、促合作、图共赢，是我们共同的愿望和责任。
We, the five BRICS countries, come from four different continents. The grand goal of fostering partnership for common development and the noble cause of promoting democracy in international relations and advancing peace and development of mankind have brought us together. To pursue peace, development and win-win cooperation is our common aspiration and responsibility.
——习近平在金砖国家领导
人第五次会晤时的主旨讲话
▲向上滑动
金砖国家领导人首次举行会晤5年来，金砖国家在许多重大国际和地区问题上共同发声、贡献力量，致力于推动世界经济增长、完善全球经济治理、推动国际关系民主化，成为国际关系中的重要力量和国际体系的积极建设者。
Five years ago, BRICS leaders met for the first summit. Since then, BRICS countries have spoken with one voice and made our contribution on many major regional and international issues. We are committed to promoting world economic growth, improving global economic governance and advancing democracy in international relations. We have thus become an important player in international relations and an active contributor in building the international system.
——习近平在金砖国家领导人
第六次会晤上的讲话
5年的实践证明，我们五国虽相距遥远，但同声相应、同气相求，志之所趋，穷山距海不能限。
As the five years' experience shows, though our five countries are far apart, our concerted efforts, shared commitment and common aspirations are not to be stopped by mountains or seas.
——习近平在金砖国家领导人
第六次会晤上的讲话
▲向上滑动
金砖国家发展阶段相似，所面临的机遇和挑战也有一定相通之处。我们应该加强治国理政经验交流，增进彼此了解，加强学习借鉴，共同探索解决问题的办法。
With similar stages of development, the BRICS countries may share somewhat similar features in their opportunities and challenges. It is, therefore, necessary for us to compare notes in our respective governance, increase mutual understanding and mutual learning, and work together in search of solutions.
——习近平在金砖国家领导人
第七次会晤上的讲话
我们今天的努力，关系30亿金砖国家人民的福祉，也关系整个世界和全人类的前途和未来。俄罗斯有句谚语：“通向成功的道路永远都是曲折坎坷的。”让我们踏上征程，携手建设金砖国家更紧密的伙伴关系，共同开创金砖国家更美好未来！
What we do today bears on the well-being of the three billion people in the BRICS countries as well as on the destiny and future of the whole world and the entire mankind. As a Russian proverb goes, "The road to success is always bumpy and tortuous." So let us embark on this journey together, work hand in hand to build a closer partnership among the BRICS countries and create an even better future for us all.
——习近平在金砖国家领导人
第七次会晤上的讲话
▲向上滑动
我们要贡献金砖国家的智慧和力量，携手寻找应对之道。
We should contribute the wisdom and strength of the BRICS countries and jointly seek ways to respond to challenges.
——习近平在金砖国家领导人
第八次会晤上的讲话
我们要加强宏观经济政策协调，以推进经贸大市场、金融大流通、基础设施大联通、人文大交流为抓手，走向国际开放合作最前沿，在国际舞台上积极发挥引领作用。
The BRICS countries should take the lead in opening-up and international cooperation by prioritizing such sectors as economy and trade, financial circulation, infrastructure connectivity and people-to-people exchanges.
——习近平在金砖国家领导人
第八次会晤上的讲话
▲向上滑动
中国古人说：“交得其道，千里同好，固于胶漆，坚于金石。”
As an ancient Chinese saying goes, "A partnership forged with the right approach defies geographical distance; it is thicker than glue and stronger than metal and stone."
——习近平在金砖国家领导人厦门会晤
大范围会议上的讲话
金砖合作之所以得到快速发展，关键在于找准了合作之道。这就是互尊互助，携手走适合本国国情的发展道路；秉持开放包容、合作共赢的精神，持之以恒推进经济、政治、人文合作；倡导国际公平正义，同其他新兴市场国家和发展中国家和衷共济，共同营造良好外部环境。
We owe the rapid development of BRICS cooperation to our adoption of a right approach. Guided by this approach, we have respected and supported each other in following the path of development suited to our respective national conditions; we have pushed forward economic, political and people-to-people cooperation in an open, inclusive and win-win spirit; and we have worked in unison with other emerging market and developing countries to uphold international justice and equity and foster a sound external environment.
——习近平在金砖国家领导人厦门会晤
大范围会议上的讲话
