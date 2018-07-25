这5个国家每年都聚一次，为啥？

我们今天的努力，关系30亿金砖国家人民的福祉，也关系整个世界和全人类的前途和未来。俄罗斯有句谚语：“通向成功的道路永远都是曲折坎坷的。”让我们踏上征程，携手建设金砖国家更紧密的伙伴关系，共同开创金砖国家更美好未来！

What we do today bears on the well-being of the three billion people in the BRICS countries as well as on the destiny and future of the whole world and the entire mankind. As a Russian proverb goes, "The road to success is always bumpy and tortuous." So let us embark on this journey together, work hand in hand to build a closer partnership among the BRICS countries and create an even better future for us all.

——习近平在金砖国家领导人

第七次会晤上的讲话