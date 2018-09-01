新华社推出中非合作主题纪录片《与非洲同行》

“志合者，不以山海为远。”中非合作论坛北京峰会召开之际，中宣部“纪录中国”项目、新华社拍摄制作的大型纪录片《与非洲同行》全球同步推出。通过记录发生在普通非洲人身上的一个个生动细节，讲述中国与非洲真诚合作、命运与共的感人故事。

"Nothing, not even mountains and oceans, can separate people with shared goals and vision." "Trade winds between China and Africa", a two-episode TV documentary, produced by Xinhua News Agency, will be aired worldwide ahead of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation scheduled on Sept. 3-4, 2018.

The 60-minute-long documentary depicts the scope of cooperation between China and Africa and joint efforts by both sides in building a community with a shared future for mankind.

从东非草原到西非大漠，从北非高原到南非海岸。摄制组跨越16个国家，行程6万公里，在非洲各个角落记录下中国人与非洲人守望相助的故事。

From the Eastern African savannas to the deserts of Western Africa, from the North African plateaus to the South African coast, the camera crew have travelled 60,000 kilometers to 16 African countries, interviewing people involved in cooperation projects.

在塞内加尔，14岁男孩在中国援建的摔跤馆参加了第一场比赛。在埃塞俄比亚，列车员姑娘努力成长为中国承建的、非洲第一条跨国电气化铁路的列车长。在纳米比亚，偏远地区的失明老人在中国医疗队的帮助下重见光明。在莫桑比克，当地小伙参与建设了非洲跨径最大的悬索桥。在津巴布韦，中国志愿者为大象戴上追踪项圈，助力非洲反盗猎行动。在乌干达，电影导演看上了中国架设的卫星电视，拍出了自己的功夫电影。在加纳，中国建设者在扩建港口的同时，保护了上万只小海龟。

In Senegal, a 14-year-old boy participates in the first wresting contest held at the Chinese-built wrestling arena.

In Ethiopia, a female train attendant works hard to become a train conductor.

In Namibia, an elderly woman living in remote areas gets her sight restored with the help of a Chinese medical team.

In Mozambique, young people participate in building the largest suspension bridge in Africa.

In Zimbabwe, Chinese volunteers help collaring elephants against poaching.

In Uganda, a film director makes good use of China-built satellite TV and produces his own Kungfu movies.

In Ghana, Chinese workers protect tens of thousands of newly-hatched sea turtles while extending a wharf.

从助力非洲国家基础设施建设的公路、铁路、港口等项目，到关注民生的卫星电视、乡村医院和体育场等工程，片中10名非洲主人公向观众展示了发生在身边的中非合作项目，讲述了他们自己与中国朋友的故事。

Ten African characters present audiences the Sino-African cooperation projects they are engaged in, which cover different areas from construction of roads, railways and ports to satellites, village hospitals and stadium building. A real bond and friendship between the African people and their Chinese pals can be traced in the vivid stories on the screen.

非洲有一句古老谚语，“独行快，众行远。”中国与非洲曾在患难中并肩战斗，困难前携手前行，发展中义利相济。习近平主席指出，中非永远是好朋友、好伙伴、好兄弟。

There is an old African saying, "Go fast, walk alone; Go far, walk together." Echoing the spirit of reciprocity through rain or shine, Chinese President Xi Jinping pointed out that China and Africa will remain each other's best friends, reliable partners and good brothers.

如今，中国“一带一路”倡议与非洲各国发展战略紧密对接，中国梦与非洲梦紧密相连。在构建人类命运共同体的新征程上，中国正与非洲伙伴们，携手同行。

Nowadays, China's Belt and Road Initiative is integrating closely with the development strategies of African countries. China and Africa are walking hand in hand in the new journey of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

纪录片播出时间（北京时间）：

CCTV-1综合频道 9月1日、2日22：30（档）中文版全球首播

CCTV-9纪录频道 9月3日、4日20：00 中文版播出

CGTN Documentary 9月3日 16：00 英文版播出

CGTN 英语频道 9月5日、6日 23：30 英文版播出

CNC 环球台 9月1日、2日 22：30 中文版播出

CNC World 9月1日、2日 22：30 英文版全球首播

Airtime (Beijing Time):

CCTV-1 Sep.1-2 22:30 Chinese version (global premiere)

CCTV-9 Sep.3-4 20:00 Chinese version

CGTN Documentary Sep.3 16:00 English version

CGTN English Sep.5-6 23:30 English version

CNC Chinese Chanel Sep.1-2 22:30 Chinese version

CNC World Sep.1-2 22:30 English version( global premiere)

